Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells 15,515 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) insider Kory Marchisotto sold 15,515 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $1,130,112.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,480,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 4.1 %

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.08. 1,550,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,252. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 85.31, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $76.01.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,445,000 after acquiring an additional 55,263 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,088,000 after acquiring an additional 241,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,472,000 after acquiring an additional 242,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.