Insider Selling: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Insider Sells 49,850 Shares of Stock

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $2,377,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 545,114 shares in the company, valued at $25,996,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:HGV traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 2.04. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $54.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.51.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HGV shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

