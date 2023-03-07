Insider Selling: Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) CEO Sells 3,140 Shares of Stock

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dean Michael Klisura also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.33 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,528,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,498,416,000 after buying an additional 227,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,313,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,167,702,000 after purchasing an additional 693,039 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,945,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,898,000 after purchasing an additional 65,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

