Insider Selling: Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Insider Sells 2,818 Shares of Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total transaction of $837,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,381.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE MCO traded down $9.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $346.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $303.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.68.
Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 11.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Raymond James lowered Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.67.
Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.
