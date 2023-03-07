Insider Selling: Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Insider Sells 2,818 Shares of Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total transaction of $837,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,381.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO traded down $9.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $346.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $303.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.68.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 11.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Raymond James lowered Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.67.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Articles

