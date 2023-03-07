Insider Selling: OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) EVP Sells 3,421 Shares of Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $150,626.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,928.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of KIDS stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,455. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,470.16 and a beta of 0.91. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.67 and a 52-week high of $60.75.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.
OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.
