Insider Selling: OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) EVP Sells 3,421 Shares of Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $150,626.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,928.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

Shares of KIDS stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,455. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,470.16 and a beta of 0.91. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.67 and a 52-week high of $60.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

About OrthoPediatrics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.

