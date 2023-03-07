Insider Selling: PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Director Sells 4,295,739 Shares of Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) Director Corp Onex sold 4,295,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $86,602,098.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,118,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,741,359.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PowerSchool Price Performance

PowerSchool stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 661,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,562. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -134.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerSchool

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PowerSchool Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PWSC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PowerSchool to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PowerSchool has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Featured Stories

