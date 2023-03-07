Insider Selling: Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) insider Derek Brummer sold 25,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $543,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,001,782.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Derek Brummer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Derek Brummer sold 12,000 shares of Radian Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $278,040.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of Radian Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $283,214.10.

Radian Group Stock Up 4.3 %

Radian Group stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,678,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,373. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $23.91.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. Radian Group had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 62.39%. The business had revenue of $314.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays downgraded Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Compass Point downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radian Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDN. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,013,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Radian Group by 202.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,295,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,760,000 after buying an additional 2,204,335 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Radian Group by 61.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,713,000 after buying an additional 1,523,376 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Radian Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,357,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,712,000 after buying an additional 1,443,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Radian Group by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,119,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,554,000 after buying an additional 1,357,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

