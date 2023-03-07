Insider Selling: Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) General Counsel Sells 219,218 Shares of Stock

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) General Counsel Mark Sullivan sold 219,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $129,338.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 198,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,242.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Mark Sullivan sold 39,831 shares of Sesen Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $23,500.29.

Shares of SESN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,766,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,660. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57. The company has a market cap of $119.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Sesen Bio’s stock is set to reverse split on Wednesday, March 8th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Monday, December 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Sesen Bio

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 7,932.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59,497 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sesen Bio by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36,786 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sesen Bio by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 24,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

