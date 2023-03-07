Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Sells 18,043 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $849,825.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,132 shares in the company, valued at $12,676,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Silk Road Medical Stock Up 1.3 %

SILK stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,123. The company has a quick ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 1.22. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $58.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.59.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 39.81% and a negative return on equity of 63.30%. The company had revenue of $40.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 51,089 shares during the last quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth $793,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth $8,148,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SILK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

