Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Insignia Systems from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Insignia Systems Trading Up 6.6 %
Shares of ISIG opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. Insignia Systems has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.47.
About Insignia Systems
Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
