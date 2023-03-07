Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Up to $40.88

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2023

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTAGet Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.88, but opened at $41.72. Intapp shares last traded at $41.04, with a volume of 18,975 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTA shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Intapp Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John T. Hall sold 128,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $4,437,726.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,006,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,872,304.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 349,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,493,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 128,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $4,437,726.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,006,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,872,304.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,659 shares of company stock worth $14,208,875 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,662,000 after buying an additional 257,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 75,377 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 550,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 240,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after buying an additional 13,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Intapp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

