Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Up to $40.88

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.88, but opened at $41.72. Intapp shares last traded at $41.04, with a volume of 18,975 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTA shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Intapp Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

In related news, CEO John T. Hall sold 128,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $4,437,726.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,006,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,872,304.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 349,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,493,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 128,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $4,437,726.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,006,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,872,304.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 412,659 shares of company stock worth $14,208,875 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,662,000 after buying an additional 257,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 75,377 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 550,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 240,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after buying an additional 13,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Intapp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

