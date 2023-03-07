International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,690,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the January 31st total of 28,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.25. 3,501,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,502,252. The company has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.54 and a 200 day moving average of $135.62.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 375.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,318,730,000 after buying an additional 206,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,626,331,000 after buying an additional 270,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,974,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,583,000 after buying an additional 334,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.