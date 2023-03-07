Internet Computer (ICP) Price Down 10.8% This Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.54 billion and $40.69 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for about $5.27 or 0.00023887 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00072472 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00052773 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000284 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008853 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000972 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 496,625,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,196,968 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

