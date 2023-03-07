inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Short Interest Down 9.3% in February

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the January 31st total of 64,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTT. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of inTEST from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of inTEST in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of inTEST

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of inTEST during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in inTEST by 489,800.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in inTEST during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in inTEST by 329.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in inTEST during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Stock Performance

About inTEST

NYSEAMERICAN:INTT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.13. 18,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,892. inTEST has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.73 million, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

