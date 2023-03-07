inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Short Interest Down 9.3% in February

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the January 31st total of 64,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTT. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of inTEST from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of inTEST in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
Institutional Trading of inTEST
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of inTEST during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in inTEST by 489,800.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in inTEST during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in inTEST by 329.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in inTEST during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.
inTEST Stock Performance
About inTEST
inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on inTEST (INTT)
- Are Blue Chip Stocks a Good Investment?
- How to Pick the Best Dividend Stocks
- The Time To Strike Thor Industries Is Close At Hand
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Scores Win for Investors
- Yeti Stock Clobbered by Normalization and Voluntary Recalls
Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.