inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of inTEST in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

inTEST Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of inTEST stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,769. inTEST has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $166.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

