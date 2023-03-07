Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Announces Earnings Results

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 85.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.
Intrepid Potash Trading Down 4.1 %
IPI stock opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.90. The company has a market capitalization of $433.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.01. Intrepid Potash has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $121.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on Intrepid Potash from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.
About Intrepid Potash
Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
