Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Announces Earnings Results

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 85.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Intrepid Potash Trading Down 4.1 %

IPI stock opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.90. The company has a market capitalization of $433.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.01. Intrepid Potash has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $121.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on Intrepid Potash from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Intrepid Potash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPI. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 480.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 19.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 533.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

