Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,434 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Intuit were worth $19,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,888. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuit Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $411.48. The company had a trading volume of 409,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,327. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $404.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $115.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $507.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

