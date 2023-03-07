Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Intuit worth $9,541,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,886 shares of company stock worth $1,178,888. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuit Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.00.

INTU traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $411.11. 404,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.51, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $507.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

