Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Trading 50% Higher

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Rating) traded up 50% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 48,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 24,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Inventus Mining Stock Up 50.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of C$21.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Inventus Mining Company Profile

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 180 square kilometers; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers located northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

