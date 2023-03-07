Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Shares Bought by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DWAS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,369,000 after buying an additional 20,855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,914 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $591,000.

Shares of DWAS opened at $77.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $88.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.14 and its 200-day moving average is $74.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

