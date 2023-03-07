Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,789 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPLV opened at $62.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.67. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

