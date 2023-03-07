Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for March 7th (AMSWA, BYD, CE, COST, DAL, DKNG, DSRLF, EGIEY, ESPR, HOCFF)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 7th:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Celanese (NYSE:CE)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $560.00 price target on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $47.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.50.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a buy rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has GBX 168 ($2.02) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 142 ($1.71).

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating. Craig Hallum currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $2.50.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $70.00 target price on the stock.

