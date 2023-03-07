Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 13,196 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 83% compared to the average daily volume of 7,207 put options.

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.98.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DD. Argus upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,943 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 34,465 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

