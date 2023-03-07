IoTeX (IOTX) Price Down 13.4% This Week

IoTeX (IOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. IoTeX has a market cap of $228.86 million and $8.48 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IoTeX has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IoTeX

IOTX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,449,260,577 coins. The official message board for IoTeX is iotex.io/blog. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IoTeX is www.iotex.io. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IoTeX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX is a privacy-focused blockchain infrastructure for the Internet of Things (IoT) that aims to enable autonomous device coordination and create an open ecosystem for people and IoT devices to interact with proper incentives. It is based on Ethereum and uses the Roll-DPoS consensus mechanism for instant finality and high throughput to support millions of devices. The team includes over 30 researchers and engineers and the network has over 100 delegates and is fully open-source. The IOTX token is used for transactions, staking, governance, and registering new devices on the network. The IoTeX ecosystem includes projects such as Ucam, Pebble, Mimo DEX, and IoTeX Scout, among others. The team is headquartered in Silicon Valley and includes former Google, Facebook, and Uber employees.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

