IPVERSE Price Hits $0.0118 on Exchanges (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. In the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One IPVERSE token can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IPVERSE has a total market capitalization of $467.10 million and approximately $576,518.59 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IPVERSE

IPVERSE was first traded on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

IPVERSE Token Trading

