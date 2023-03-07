iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,321,000 after buying an additional 371,702 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,855,000 after buying an additional 258,396 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $402.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,461. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.09. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

