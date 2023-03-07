iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Cut by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,138,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,262,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,555 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,744,000 after buying an additional 1,012,992 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,228,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,099,000 after buying an additional 807,107 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,393,000 after buying an additional 618,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.19. 195,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700,916. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $104.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.41 and a 200-day moving average of $93.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

