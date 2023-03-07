iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Position Increased by Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 2,575.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,521 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up about 14.5% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. owned approximately 0.33% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $16,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,886,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VPR Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. VPR Management LLC now owns 3,302,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,865,000 after buying an additional 250,900 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,946,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,945,244. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

