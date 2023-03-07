iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,750 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 95.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,452,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,844 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,204,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,843,000 after buying an additional 873,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 100.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,776,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,596,000 after buying an additional 888,895 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth $85,885,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,483,000 after buying an additional 227,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.01. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $57.08.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.712 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

