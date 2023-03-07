iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Unionview LLC

Unionview LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.9% of Unionview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $811,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.86. 6,619,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,241,139. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $75.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

