iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Increased by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 316.0% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 13,799 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,539,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $437,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.