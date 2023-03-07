iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Palladiem LLC

Palladiem LLC cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,818 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Palladiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $364,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.01. 767,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,515. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.08.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

