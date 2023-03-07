iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1,233.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.28. 302,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,449. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.73.

