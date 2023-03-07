Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JBL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.40.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $84.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.00. Jabil has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $85.70.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 40.43%. Research analysts predict that Jabil will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 57,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $4,301,962.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,263,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,562 shares of company stock worth $15,294,991. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Jabil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Jabil by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jabil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

