Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,251 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.06% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $8,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. EHP Funds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 50,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.22.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $164.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.07. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.06 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

