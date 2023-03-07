Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Short Interest Update

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the January 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 581,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,832 shares of company stock worth $2,071,175. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of J. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on J. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

Shares of NYSE:J traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.13. The stock had a trading volume of 520,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,628. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Jacobs Solutions has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

