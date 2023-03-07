James E. Hanson II Buys 1,400 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) Director James E. Hanson II bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $26,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,964.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Lakeland Bancorp Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.26. 283,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,395. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.10 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 27.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter worth $16,738,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,555,000 after acquiring an additional 773,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,135,000 after acquiring an additional 751,881 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,250,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after purchasing an additional 402,583 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.
