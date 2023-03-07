James E. Hanson II Buys 1,400 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) Director James E. Hanson II bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $26,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,964.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.26. 283,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,395. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.10 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 27.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter worth $16,738,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,555,000 after acquiring an additional 773,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,135,000 after acquiring an additional 751,881 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,250,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after purchasing an additional 402,583 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

