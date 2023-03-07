Jason E. Dymbort Sells 1,610 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First Solar Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $212.30. 4,540,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,302. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $216.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of -505.46 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. First Solar’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Solar by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 601 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

