JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the January 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 606,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 366,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,924. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $24.35.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.22. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at JELD-WEN

A number of analysts have recently commented on JELD shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JELD-WEN from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $383,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,096,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,339.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Towle & Co purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,456,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.7% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,179,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,132 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,283,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,240,000 after acquiring an additional 875,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,316,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.