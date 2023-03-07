JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 458.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573,575 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.22% of JetBlue Airways worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,275,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $437,671,000 after acquiring an additional 379,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,798,000 after purchasing an additional 499,600 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,095,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,931,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,100 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,291,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 1.0 %

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $15.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.46.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.