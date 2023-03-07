JMP Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $113.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INCY. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink restated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.54.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of INCY traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.29. 414,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.62 and its 200-day moving average is $76.44. Incyte has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $86.29.

Insider Activity at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the third quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Incyte during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 76.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.