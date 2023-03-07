John Mutch Sells 1,000 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $84,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,445.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
John Mutch also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 10th, John Mutch sold 500 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $40,315.00.
- On Friday, January 27th, John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $83,500.00.
Agilysys Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS traded down $2.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.11. 236,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 205.15 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.60. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $87.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AGYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Agilysys by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 2.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 51.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Agilysys by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
