John Mutch Sells 1,000 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $84,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,445.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Mutch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, John Mutch sold 500 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $40,315.00.

On Friday, January 27th, John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $83,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS traded down $2.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.11. 236,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 205.15 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.60. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $87.86.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.12 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Agilysys by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 2.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 51.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Agilysys by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

