Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 896,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,061,820 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $146,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,179,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $155.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $405.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.23 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.73.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

