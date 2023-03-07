JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $28.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on M. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Macy’s Price Performance

M opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.20. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1654 dividend. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 154,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

