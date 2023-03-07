JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,440,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the January 31st total of 15,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $4.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,745,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,733,953. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.37. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,716,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,163,000 after buying an additional 359,224 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 15,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 49,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

