JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (JEMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON JEMI opened at GBX 138.18 ($1.66) on Tuesday. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 107.50 ($1.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 143 ($1.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £409.93 million and a PE ratio of -1,957.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 135.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 125.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Elisabeth Scott purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £9,660 ($11,616.16). Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

