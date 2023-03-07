Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.53.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 2.1 %

Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,552,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,155. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.74. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $27,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,057. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $191,187.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,745,028.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $27,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,636 shares in the company, valued at $819,057. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,509 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,335 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 11,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Featured Stories

