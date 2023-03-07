Karpus Management Inc. Grows Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 333,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 27,623 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 641.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter.
NYSE BTZ opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $13.03.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.
