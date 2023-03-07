Karpus Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,735 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEF. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 39,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 9.4% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 170,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of AEF opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $7.10.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

(Get Rating)

Investment Objective: The Fund seeks total return, consisting of capital appreciation and income, by investing primarily in Chilean securities. For more detailed information on the specific risks associated with this fund, please view the Important Risk Considerations tab. Investment Policies: It is the policy of the Fund to invest its assets in Chilean equity and debt securities.

