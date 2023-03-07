Karpus Management Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 75,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 78.0% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 53,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 23,537 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $74.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

